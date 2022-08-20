Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $911,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of PJP stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $84.11.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

