Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.6 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

