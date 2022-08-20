Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,478,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after buying an additional 1,229,647 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $18,383,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $12,797,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $9,879,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.62 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

