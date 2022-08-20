Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,078 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,168,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,777,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

