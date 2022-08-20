Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $123.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

