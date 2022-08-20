Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,547 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1,079.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

RE opened at $281.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $248.63 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

