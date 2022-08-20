Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 306 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,602 shares of company stock worth $1,707,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

