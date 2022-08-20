Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 6,679 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCB. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 71,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $73.03.

