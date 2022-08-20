Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,809 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,243 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 2,566,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,229,000 after buying an additional 715,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after buying an additional 621,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after buying an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 4.6 %

NCLH opened at $13.18 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

