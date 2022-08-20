Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $128.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

