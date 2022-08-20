Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

