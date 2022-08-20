Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 470.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $283.70 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $308.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 198.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

