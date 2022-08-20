Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,914 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 561.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 283,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 180.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 384,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,106,000 after acquiring an additional 247,478 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 256,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 171,537 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 127,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

