Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,712 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $17,019,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xylem by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

XYL opened at $99.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

