Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 288 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in National Grid by 65.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

