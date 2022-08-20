Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,967 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

