Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 409,616 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,616 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.