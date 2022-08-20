Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 78,213 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,213 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1062 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

