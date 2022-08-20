Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 82,810 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,810 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,657 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jabil by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after acquiring an additional 226,390 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,965,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jabil Trading Down 3.3 %

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

JBL opened at $63.18 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

