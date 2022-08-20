Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 838 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 322,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,114. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

