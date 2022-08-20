Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 9,414 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $1,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

