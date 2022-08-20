Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

