Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

