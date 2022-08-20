NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.0 %

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NLOK opened at $23.54 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

