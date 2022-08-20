Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Sells $1,443,520.00 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.64.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after acquiring an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,348 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

