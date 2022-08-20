One Day In July LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $171.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average is $157.49.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

