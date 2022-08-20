OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $508,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,156,694 shares in the company, valued at $500,778,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

OPKO Health Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OPKO Health by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 552,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 355,163 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in OPKO Health by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.