Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.01. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 144,800 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $507.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Orchid Island Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Orchid Island Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 66.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -43.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.