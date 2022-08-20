Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTMO stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. Otonomo Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otonomo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

