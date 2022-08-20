Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Otonomo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTMO stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. Otonomo Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies
Otonomo Technologies Company Profile
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
