Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,982,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,033,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,289,000 after buying an additional 74,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,906,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,147,000 after buying an additional 183,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

