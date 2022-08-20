Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Par Pacific stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. Par Pacific had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $779,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,677,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,739,902.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $779,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,677,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,739,902.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,061,603 shares of company stock worth $18,135,375. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 109,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $18,996,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

