Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CEO Scott H. Galit Sells 98,286 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $668,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,527,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $10.84.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.