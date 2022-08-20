Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CEO Scott H. Galit Sells 98,286 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $668,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,527,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Payoneer Global Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $10.84.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
