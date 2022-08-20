PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Up to $62.17

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.17, but opened at $63.88. PDC Energy shares last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 1,218 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,211. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

