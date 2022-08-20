PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,156 shares of company stock valued at $340,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

