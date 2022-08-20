Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $23.24

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $23.90. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 11,449 shares changing hands.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

