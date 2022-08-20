Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,426,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $863.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Read More

