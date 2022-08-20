Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.74. Perella Weinberg Partners shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $681.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 555.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter worth $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $67,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

