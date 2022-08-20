Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Holdings Cut by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after buying an additional 237,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.73 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $920.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perion Network Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

