Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after acquiring an additional 58,157 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Perion Network by 861.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after buying an additional 1,076,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perion Network by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 151,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Perion Network Stock Down 3.2 %

Perion Network Profile

Shares of PERI opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $920.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.