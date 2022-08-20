PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Up to $22.07

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.07, but opened at $22.83. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 713 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
PGT Innovations Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares in the company, valued at $30,178,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,746 shares of company stock valued at $186,335. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Further Reading
