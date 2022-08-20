PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Up to $22.07

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.07, but opened at $22.83. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 713 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.

Insider Activity

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares in the company, valued at $30,178,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,746 shares of company stock valued at $186,335. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

