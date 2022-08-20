Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 405,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,330 shares of company stock worth $439,460 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.