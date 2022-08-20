Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

