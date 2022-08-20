Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after purchasing an additional 846,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,325,000 after purchasing an additional 684,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 298.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 477,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 357,448 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.7 %

PLNT stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.