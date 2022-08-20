Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

