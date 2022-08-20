Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Post were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Post by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Post by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Post by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Down 0.0 %

Post stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $91.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

