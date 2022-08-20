PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

