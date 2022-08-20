PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.75.

PCH stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 553.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 28,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

