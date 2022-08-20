Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,616 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Premier were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after buying an additional 134,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,324,000 after buying an additional 241,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,817,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Premier by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,232 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Premier by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 428,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Premier Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.50 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.