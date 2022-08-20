Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,533 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Insmed to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,355 shares of company stock worth $8,279,853. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.