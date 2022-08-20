Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,804 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $18,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

